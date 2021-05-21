FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s traded shares were 1,736,268, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.39% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the FINV share is $10.61, that puts it down -37.44% from that peak though still a striking +81.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.43. The company’s market capitalization is $2.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.7 Million shares over the past three months.

FinVolution Group (FINV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. FINV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV): Trading Information

FinVolution Group (FINV) registered a 2.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $7.74- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.15%, and it has moved by 26.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 189.14%. The short interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is 2.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

FinVolution Group (FINV) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $311.41 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $349.55 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $223.23 Million and $216.11 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.5% and then jump by 61.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.9%. While earnings are projected to return -13.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -1.37% per annum.

FINV Dividend Yield

FinVolution Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 11, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for FinVolution Group is 0.17, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Biggest Investors

FinVolution Group insiders own 23.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.71%, with the float percentage being 45.41%. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.86 Million shares (or 13.07% of all shares), a total value of $153.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.56 Million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 6.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $81.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FinVolution Group (FINV) shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 4,401,985 shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.74 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 428.88 Thousand, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $3.01 Million.