Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY)’s traded shares were 3,016,900, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.9. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.1% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the STAY share is $20.08, that puts it down -1.36% from that peak though still a striking +46.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.64. The company’s market capitalization is $3.53 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. STAY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY): Trading Information

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) registered a -0.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.35% in intraday trading to $19.88 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.92%, and it has moved by 0.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.76%. The short interest in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) is 10.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.8, which implies a decline of -0.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $21 respectively. As a result, STAY is trading at a discount of 6.01% off the target high and -4.09% off the low.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Extended Stay America, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) shares have gone up +57.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.22% against 23.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 575% this quarter and then jump 42.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -25.1%. While earnings are projected to return -65% in 2021, the next five years will return 41.71% per annum.

STAY Dividend Yield

Extended Stay America, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Extended Stay America, Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.77%.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY)’s Biggest Investors

Extended Stay America, Inc. insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.34%, with the float percentage being 95.11%. Starwood Capital Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 324 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.69 Million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $247.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.36 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $212.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) shares are Fidelity OTC Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity OTC Portfolio owns about 5,179,279 shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.48 Million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $66.4 Million.