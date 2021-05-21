Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Has Been Rising 97.98% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s traded shares were 5,445,075, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.4% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the CLWT share is $7.56, that puts it down -77.88% from that peak though still a striking +50.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $21.91 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 90.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 112.58 Million shares over the past three months.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CLWT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT): Trading Information

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) registered a 17.4% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.48% in intraday trading to $5.15- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.87%, and it has moved by 49.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.98%. The short interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) is 765Thousand shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s Biggest Investors

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited insiders own 62.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.51%, with the float percentage being 11.88%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 94.15 Thousand shares (or 4.57% of all shares), a total value of $181.9 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.26 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $50.73 Thousand.