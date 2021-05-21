Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s traded shares were 1,445,546, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.04% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the ETTX share is $4.25, that puts it down -81.62% from that peak though still a striking +32.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $96.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 167.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 289.81 Million shares over the past three months.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. ETTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX): Trading Information

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) registered a 13.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.4% in intraday trading to $2.50- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.81%, and it has moved by 25.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.26%. The short interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) is 317.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 156.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $9 respectively. As a result, ETTX is trading at a discount of 284.62% off the target high and 113.68% off the low.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 37% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s Biggest Investors

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 66.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.86%, with the float percentage being 50.45%. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.18 Million shares (or 3.15% of all shares), a total value of $2.52 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.02 Million shares, is of Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.18 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund owns about 590,602 shares. This amounts to just over 1.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 288.94 Thousand, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $713.68 Thousand.