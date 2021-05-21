Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rose 73.34% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -19.18% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s traded shares were 5,137,968, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.2. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $141.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.53% or $11.15. The 52-week high for the ENPH share is $229.04, that puts it down -61.5% from that peak though still a striking +73.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.81. The company’s market capitalization is $19.25 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. ENPH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH): Trading Information

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) registered a 8.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.56% in intraday trading to $142.6 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.74%, and it has moved by -3.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.18%. The short interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 5.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $191.8, which implies an increase of 35.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $135 and $225 respectively. As a result, ENPH is trading at a discount of 58.65% off the target high and -4.81% off the low.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Enphase Energy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) shares have gone up +13.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.99% against 26%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 152.9% this quarter and then jump 63.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $311.32 Million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $339.52 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $125.54 Million and $169.08 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 148% and then jump by 100.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.3%. While earnings are projected to return -22.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 41.67% per annum.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Biggest Investors

Enphase Energy, Inc. insiders own 6.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.74%, with the float percentage being 74.39%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 889 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.42 Million shares (or 9.89% of all shares), a total value of $2.18 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.06 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.12 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,207,546 shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $562.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 Million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $472.98 Million.