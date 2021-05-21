Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Received A 94.66% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s traded shares were 3,536,606, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.84% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the EXK share is $6.97, that puts it down -0.58% from that peak though still a striking +74.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. EXK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK): Trading Information

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) registered a 4.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.57% in intraday trading to $6.97- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.75%, and it has moved by 28.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.5%. The short interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 3.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.29, which implies a decline of -9.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.79 and $7 respectively. As a result, EXK is trading at a discount of 1.01% off the target high and -30.88% off the low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.33 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.1 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.44 Million and $32.64 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.2% and then jump by 22.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.9%. While earnings are projected to return 102.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Biggest Investors

Endeavour Silver Corp. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.08%, with the float percentage being 29.28%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.46 Million shares (or 10.6% of all shares), a total value of $86.59 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.14 Million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 8,664,329 shares. This amounts to just over 5.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.79 Million, or about 4.73% of the stock, which is worth about $41.11 Million.