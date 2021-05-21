Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s traded shares were 2,806,807, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.08% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the EEIQ share is $35.2, that puts it down -562.9% from that peak though still a striking +32.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.58. The company’s market capitalization is $45.18 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 272.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 Million shares over the past three months.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EEIQ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Biggest Investors

Elite Education Group International Limited insiders own 81.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.57%, with the float percentage being 3.04%. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 45.48 Thousand shares (or 0.52% of all shares), a total value of $568.44 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.38 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.69 Thousand.