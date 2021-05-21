Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Received A 104.38% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s traded shares were 1,493,549, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.8, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.32% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the DS share is $3.94, that puts it down -40.71% from that peak though still a striking +61.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $257.8 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. DS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS): Trading Information

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) registered a 3.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.36% in intraday trading to $2.81- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.67%, and it has moved by -4.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.65%. The short interest in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is 935.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 330.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.83, which implies an increase of 72.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $5 respectively. As a result, DS is trading at a discount of 78.57% off the target high and 60.71% off the low.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Drive Shack Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Drive Shack Inc. (DS) shares have gone up +104.38% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.7% this quarter and then jump 25% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -43.3%. While earnings are projected to return -2.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Biggest Investors

Drive Shack Inc. insiders own 10.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.68%, with the float percentage being 47.64%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.54 Million shares (or 6.02% of all shares), a total value of $17.79 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 Million shares, is of American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc’s that is approximately 4.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Drive Shack Inc. (DS) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd owns about 3,344,000 shares. This amounts to just over 3.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 Million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $6.46 Million.