Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D): Can A Stock That’s Up 0.307% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)’s traded shares were 1,799,549, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $77.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.38% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the D share is $87.34, that puts it down -12.64% from that peak though still a striking +12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.85. The company’s market capitalization is $62.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. D has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D): Trading Information

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) registered a 0.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.69% in intraday trading to $78.84 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.72%, and it has moved by -3.35% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.07%. The short interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is 8.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $85.07, which implies an increase of 9.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $76 and $92 respectively. As a result, D is trading at a discount of 18.65% off the target high and -1.99% off the low.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Dominion Energy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) shares have jump down -8.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.76% against 6.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -6.1% this quarter and then jump 6.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.67 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.05 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $3.58 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.9%. While earnings are projected to return 119.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.78% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

D Dividend Yield

Dominion Energy, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 29 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dominion Energy, Inc. is 2.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.26%.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)’s Biggest Investors

Dominion Energy, Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.71%, with the float percentage being 68.9%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1803 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 67.8 Million shares (or 8.41% of all shares), a total value of $5.15 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.89 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.17 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 23,009,763 shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.73 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.35 Million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 Billion.