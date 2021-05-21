Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s 10.29% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. APPS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS): Trading Information

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) registered a 2.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.43% in intraday trading to $63.52 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.29%, and it has moved by -10.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.7%. The short interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 2.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $103.2, which implies an increase of 64.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85 and $115 respectively. As a result, APPS is trading at a discount of 83.68% off the target high and 35.76% off the low.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Digital Turbine, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) shares have gone up +70.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 255% against -1.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 280% this quarter and then jump 61.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 121% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $88.01 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $101.94 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.35 Million and $48.58 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 123.7% and then jump by 109.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.6%. While earnings are projected to return 387% in 2021, the next five years will return 50% per annum.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Biggest Investors

Digital Turbine, Inc. insiders own 3.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.2%, with the float percentage being 69.81%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 408 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.16 Million shares (or 10.25% of all shares), a total value of $736.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.89 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $634.23 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 2,540,900 shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $204.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 Million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $128.71 Million.