Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) On Thursday – Up 54.65 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s traded shares were 2,366,375, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.99% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the DGLY share is $7.1, that puts it down -312.79% from that peak though still a striking +54.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $88.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5Million shares over the past three months.

Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. DGLY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY): Trading Information

Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) registered a 2.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.37% in intraday trading to $1.78E this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.83%, and it has moved by -11.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.5%. The short interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) is 7.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 190.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, DGLY is trading at a discount of 190.7% off the target high and 190.7% off the low.

Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Digital Ally, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) shares have jump down -28.63% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -33.3% this quarter and then fall -300% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.7 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.87 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $2.62 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.5%. While earnings are projected to return 86.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Biggest Investors

Digital Ally, Inc. insiders own 7.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.07%, with the float percentage being 7.67%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.27 Million shares (or 2.46% of all shares), a total value of $2.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 729.11 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 658,350 shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 448.74 Thousand, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 Million.