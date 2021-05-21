Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) On Thursday – Up 69.47 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s traded shares were 1,046,729, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $77.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.14% or $0.87. The 52-week high for the FANG share is $88.75, that puts it down -14.66% from that peak though still a striking +69.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.63. The company’s market capitalization is $14.05 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.88 Million shares over the past three months.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. FANG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 28 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.06.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG): Trading Information

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) registered a 1.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.63% in intraday trading to $81.19 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.61%, and it has moved by 2.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.98%. The short interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is 3.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $103.42, which implies an increase of 33.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75 and $127 respectively. As a result, FANG is trading at a discount of 64.08% off the target high and -3.1% off the low.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Diamondback Energy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) shares have gone up +105.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 182.89% against 9.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1273.3% this quarter and then jump 237.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29 Billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.26 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $596.29 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 115.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.7%. While earnings are projected to return 163.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 42.2% per annum.

FANG Dividend Yield

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Diamondback Energy, Inc. is 1.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 2 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Biggest Investors

Diamondback Energy, Inc. insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.46%, with the float percentage being 91.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 817 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.29 Million shares (or 11.21% of all shares), a total value of $1.49 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.41 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 10.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.43 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 9,110,720 shares. This amounts to just over 5.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $669.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.99 Million, or about 3.31% of the stock, which is worth about $440.44 Million.