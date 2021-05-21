Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 62.46% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s traded shares were 4,612,335, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.21% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the DVN share is $27.44, that puts it down -7.31% from that peak though still a striking +69.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.73. The company’s market capitalization is $17.34 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. DVN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 27 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN): Trading Information

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) registered a 1.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.38% in intraday trading to $27.43 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.63%, and it has moved by 21.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.46%. The short interest in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is 16.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.5, which implies an increase of 27.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $44 respectively. As a result, DVN is trading at a discount of 72.08% off the target high and -17.87% off the low.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Devon Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) shares have gone up +94.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2500% against 9.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 350% this quarter and then jump 1625% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 83% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.23 Billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.38 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $394Million and $1.07 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 466.3% and then jump by 123.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.4%. While earnings are projected to return 2255.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

DVN Dividend Yield

Devon Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Devon Energy Corporation is 1.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.61%.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Biggest Investors

Devon Energy Corporation insiders own 0.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.91%, with the float percentage being 85.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 894 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 76.61 Million shares (or 11.32% of all shares), a total value of $1.67 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.99 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16,493,628 shares. This amounts to just over 2.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $260.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.65 Million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $341.98 Million.