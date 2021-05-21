CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stops To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -23.16% Year-To-Date

During the last session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s traded shares were 1,353,577, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $117.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.41% or $7.09. The 52-week high for the CRSP share is $220.2, that puts it down -87.17% from that peak though still a striking +50.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.02. The company’s market capitalization is $8.91 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.81 Million shares over the past three months.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CRSP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP): Trading Information

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) registered a 6.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.58% in intraday trading to $119.5 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.49%, and it has moved by -3.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.16%. The short interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is 3.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $158.22, which implies an increase of 34.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $220 respectively. As a result, CRSP is trading at a discount of 87% off the target high and -61.75% off the low.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CRISPR Therapeutics AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares have gone up +8.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.48% against 9.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 350% this quarter and then jump 18.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60866.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $394.7 Million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.32 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.12 Million and $148Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2078.3% and then jump by 38629.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -52.5%. While earnings are projected to return -550.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Biggest Investors

CRISPR Therapeutics AG insiders own 12.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.4%, with the float percentage being 73.96%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 560 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.29 Million shares (or 10.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.87 Million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 6.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $593.25 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 4,957,556 shares. This amounts to just over 6.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $650.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 Million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $255.64 Million.