Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s traded shares were 1,695,789, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.1, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.05% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CRSA share is $13.11, that puts it down -29.8% from that peak though still a striking +6.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.44. The company’s market capitalization is $315.19 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 312.62 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 307.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CRSA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -190.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s Biggest Investors

Crescent Acquisition Corp. insiders own 2.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.58%, with the float percentage being 88.78%. Berkley W R Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.94 Million shares (or 7.77% of all shares), a total value of $19.52 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.37 Million shares, is of Jennison Associates LLC’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 461,607 shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 200.24 Thousand, or about 0.8% of the stock, which is worth about $2.09 Million.