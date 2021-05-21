Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Received A 0% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares were 5,901,037, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.53% or $1.68. The 52-week high for the CPNG share is $69, that puts it down -78.11% from that peak though still a striking +20.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.65. The company’s market capitalization is $67.12 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.47 Million shares over the past three months.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CPNG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44, which implies an increase of 13.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $62 respectively. As a result, CPNG is trading at a discount of 60.04% off the target high and -4.49% off the low.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 26.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Biggest Investors

Coupang, Inc. insiders own 46.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.85%, with the float percentage being 155.48%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 568.16 Million shares (or 36.47% of all shares), a total value of $28.04 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 280.9 Million shares, is of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s that is approximately 18.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.86 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) shares are American Fds International Growth & Income Fd and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Fds International Growth & Income Fd owns about 1,941,695 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 Million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $54.81 Million.