Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Has Been Rising 43.64% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s traded shares were 2,459,543, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.41% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the CCO share is $2.63, that puts it down -10.97% from that peak though still a striking +63.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. CCO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO): Trading Information

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) registered a 4.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.47% in intraday trading to $2.43- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.72%, and it has moved by 20.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.64%. The short interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is 20.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.54, which implies an increase of 7.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $3 respectively. As a result, CCO is trading at a discount of 26.58% off the target high and -15.61% off the low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) shares have gone up +83.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.6% against 36.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.7% this quarter and then jump 58.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.88%. While earnings are projected to return 49.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 1% per annum.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Biggest Investors

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.19%, with the float percentage being 97.35%. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 104.87 Million shares (or 22.27% of all shares), a total value of $188.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.05 Million shares, is of Ares Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $75.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) shares are PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that PIMCO Income Fd owns about 50,679,773 shares. This amounts to just over 10.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.62 Million, or about 3.74% of the stock, which is worth about $29.08 Million.