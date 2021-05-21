Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares were 1,958,268, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.61% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the CD share is $27.47, that puts it down -82.28% from that peak though still a striking +15.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.66. The company’s market capitalization is $5.5 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. CD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD): Trading Information

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) registered a 5.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $15.21 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.52%, and it has moved by 6.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.1%. The short interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 7.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.48 day(s) to cover.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -88.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Biggest Investors

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.79%, with the float percentage being 28.79%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.21 Million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $119.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 Million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $90.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 1,260,249 shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 Million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $26.23 Million.