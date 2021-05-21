Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s traded shares were 2,789,910, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $73.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.14% or $1.54. The 52-week high for the CNC share is $73.96, that puts it down -0.85% from that peak though still a striking +26.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.6. The company’s market capitalization is $42.5 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Centene Corporation (CNC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CNC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.58.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC): Trading Information

Centene Corporation (CNC) registered a 2.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.96% in intraday trading to $73.96 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.85%, and it has moved by 11.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.02%. The short interest in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is 7.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $80.76, which implies an increase of 10.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65 and $102 respectively. As a result, CNC is trading at a discount of 39.08% off the target high and -11.37% off the low.

Centene Corporation (CNC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Centene Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centene Corporation (CNC) shares have gone up +6.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.2% against 19.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -34.2% this quarter and then fall -0.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.21 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.56 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $27.58 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.6%. While earnings are projected to return -0.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.32% per annum.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Biggest Investors

Centene Corporation insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.18%, with the float percentage being 95.3%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 61.7 Million shares (or 10.59% of all shares), a total value of $3.94 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.44 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.84 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centene Corporation (CNC) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 16,783,882 shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.35 Million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $981.36 Million.