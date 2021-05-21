Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Is Worth Evaluating At $8.35

During the last session, Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s traded shares were 3,103,026, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.09% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the CARV share is $22.97, that puts it down -175.09% from that peak though still a striking +80.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $27.83 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 160.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 276.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CARV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $300, which implies an increase of 3492.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $300 and $300 respectively. As a result, CARV is trading at a discount of 3492.81% off the target high and 3492.81% off the low.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.7%. While earnings are projected to return 8.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Biggest Investors

Carver Bancorp, Inc. insiders own 81.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.56%, with the float percentage being 85.3%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 157.81 Thousand shares (or 5.15% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 147.23 Thousand shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 4.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.34 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 146,500 shares. This amounts to just over 4.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $950.79 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 35.02 Thousand, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $227.31 Thousand.