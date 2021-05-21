Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given A -85.9% Drop From High?

During the last session, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares were 2,413,284, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $111.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.66% or $3.95. The 52-week high for the Z share is $208.11, that puts it down -85.9% from that peak though still a striking +51.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.18. The company’s market capitalization is $27.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. Z has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z): Trading Information

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) registered a 3.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.16% in intraday trading to $114.4 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.53%, and it has moved by -13.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.75%. The short interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is 20.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $182.76, which implies an increase of 63.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110 and $235 respectively. As a result, Z is trading at a discount of 109.92% off the target high and -1.74% off the low.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Zillow Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) shares have gone up +6.36% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 235.3% this quarter and then fall -45.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27 Billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.45 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $611.7 Million and $656.69 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 107.8% and then jump by 120.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 113.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Biggest Investors

Zillow Group, Inc. insiders own 9.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110%, with the float percentage being 121.13%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 721 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 36.39 Million shares (or 20.21% of all shares), a total value of $4.72 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.05 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.56 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6,260,458 shares. This amounts to just over 3.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $814.61 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.52 Million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $459.69 Million.