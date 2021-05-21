Can You Get A Quick Recovery From The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Given A -151.44% Drop From High?

During the recent session, The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s traded shares were 2,215,532, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.53% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the GEO share is $14.81, that puts it down -151.44% from that peak though still a striking +7.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.46. The company’s market capitalization is $719.03 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.4 Million shares over the past three months.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GEO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO): Trading Information

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) registered a -2.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.75% in intraday trading to $6.39- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.92%, and it has moved by -2.56% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -33.47%. The short interest in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is 38.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 154.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $15 respectively. As a result, GEO is trading at a discount of 154.67% off the target high and 154.67% off the low.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The GEO Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) shares have jump down -36.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.56% against 4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -17.1% this quarter and then fall -27.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -4.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $562.12 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $557.89 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $587.83 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -4.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.6%. While earnings are projected to return -32.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Biggest Investors

The GEO Group, Inc. insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.12%, with the float percentage being 81.85%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 289 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.79 Million shares (or 16.99% of all shares), a total value of $161.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.94 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 14.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $139.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7,356,293 shares. This amounts to just over 6.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.42 Million, or about 4.43% of the stock, which is worth about $48.47 Million.