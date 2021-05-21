Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given A -11.78% Drop From High?

During the recent session, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s traded shares were 2,119,113, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $360.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.23% or $17.93. The 52-week high for the PANW share is $403, that puts it down -11.78% from that peak though still a striking +39.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $217.48. The company’s market capitalization is $35.16 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. PANW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 29 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.42.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW): Trading Information

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) registered a 5.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.52% in intraday trading to $366.4 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.13%, and it has moved by 1.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.54%. The short interest in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is 5.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $443.19, which implies an increase of 22.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $350 and $515 respectively. As a result, PANW is trading at a discount of 42.85% off the target high and -2.92% off the low.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 Billion as predicted by 29 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.14 Billion by the end of October 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $950.4 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.4%. While earnings are projected to return -217.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.04% per annum.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s Biggest Investors

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. insiders own 2.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.54%, with the float percentage being 88.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1271 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.53 Million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $2.75 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.12 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.97 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,558,880 shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $909.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.04 Million, or about 2.1% of the stock, which is worth about $726.43 Million.