Can You Get A Quick Recovery From OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Given A -75.29% Drop From High?

During the last session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s traded shares were 1,063,776, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.69% or $1.03. The 52-week high for the OCFT share is $28.8, that puts it down -75.29% from that peak though still a striking +27.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.98. The company’s market capitalization is $6.41 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 445.33 Million shares over the past three months.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. OCFT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT): Trading Information

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) registered a 6.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $16.50 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.94%, and it has moved by 12.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.64%. The short interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) is 2.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.03, which implies an increase of 40.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $30 respectively. As a result, OCFT is trading at a discount of 82.59% off the target high and 15.64% off the low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) shares have jump down -20.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.73% against 12.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.1% this quarter and then jump 9.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $168.94 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $197.67 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $111.68 Million and $139.99 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.3% and then jump by 41.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 23.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.19% per annum.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Biggest Investors

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.97%, with the float percentage being 17.02%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.89 Million shares (or 5.1% of all shares), a total value of $293.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.57 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 2.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $171Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 18,646,751 shares. This amounts to just over 4.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $382.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.25 Million, or about 1.6% of the stock, which is worth about $92.44 Million.