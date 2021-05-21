Can You Get A Quick Recovery From FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Given A -51.61% Drop From High?

During the last session, FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s traded shares were 1,073,236, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.35% or -$1.66. The 52-week high for the FF share is $17.86, that puts it down -51.61% from that peak though still a striking +9.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.64. The company’s market capitalization is $515.3 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 897.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 239.07 Million shares over the past three months.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. FF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF): Trading Information

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) registered a -12.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.56% in intraday trading to $16.49 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.08%, and it has moved by -7.1% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -7.24%. The short interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) is 733.39 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies an increase of 18.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $14 respectively. As a result, FF is trading at a discount of 18.85% off the target high and 18.85% off the low.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.1%. While earnings are projected to return -47.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

FF Dividend Yield

FutureFuel Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 05 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for FutureFuel Corp. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.85%.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s Biggest Investors

FutureFuel Corp. insiders own 41.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.29%, with the float percentage being 92.6%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.04 Million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $51.35 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.81 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 6.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $35.71 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FutureFuel Corp. (FF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,743,247 shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 739.56 Thousand, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $9.39 Million.