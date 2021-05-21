Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given A -6.32% Drop From High?

During the recent session, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares were 1,646,289, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.68% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the FRO share is $9.42, that puts it down -6.32% from that peak though still a striking +40.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. FRO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO): Trading Information

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) registered a 3.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.23% in intraday trading to $8.97- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.29%, and it has moved by 18.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.44%. The short interest in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is 5.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.6, which implies a decline of -14.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.71 and $9.6 respectively. As a result, FRO is trading at a discount of 8.35% off the target high and -46.84% off the low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontline Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares have gone up +28.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -97.65% against 10.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 633.3% this quarter and then fall -63% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 75.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $184.43 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $161.37 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $94.16 Million and $224.17 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 95.9% and then fell by -28% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -2.6%. While earnings are projected to return 167.4% in 2021, the next five years will return -11.3% per annum.

FRO Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Frontline Ltd. is 2, with the dividend yield indicating at 23.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Biggest Investors

Frontline Ltd. insiders own 50.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.48%, with the float percentage being 51.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.68 Million shares (or 3.38% of all shares), a total value of $47.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.24 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2,913,554 shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 Million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $9.54 Million.