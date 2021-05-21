Can You Get A Quick Recovery From DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given A -67% Drop From High?

During the last session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares were 10,758,502, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.53% or $1.1. The 52-week high for the DKNG share is $74.38, that puts it down -67% from that peak though still a striking +38.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.54. The company’s market capitalization is $17.86 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.01 Million shares over the past three months.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. DKNG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG): Trading Information

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) registered a 2.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $45.36 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.66%, and it has moved by -20.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.34%. The short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 26.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.15, which implies an increase of 57.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.5 and $105 respectively. As a result, DKNG is trading at a discount of 135.74% off the target high and -4.58% off the low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that DraftKings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares have jump down -4.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.68% against 17.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -30% this quarter and then jump 19.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 89.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $242.41 Million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $223.25 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $75Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 223.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -668.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.3% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Biggest Investors

DraftKings Inc. insiders own 13.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.42%, with the float percentage being 63.19%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 787 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.51 Million shares (or 5.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.39 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $902.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7,742,491 shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $360.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.2 Million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $288.47 Million.