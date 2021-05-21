Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Given A -14.23% Drop From High?

During the recent session, Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)’s traded shares were 1,541,940, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.1% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ACND share is $11.32, that puts it down -14.23% from that peak though still a striking +3.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.57. The company’s market capitalization is $512.84 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 250.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 670.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ACND has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND): Trading Information

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) registered a -0.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.2% in intraday trading to $9.93- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.1%, and it has moved by 0.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.41%. The short interest in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) is 223.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)’s Biggest Investors

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.92%, with the float percentage being 88.92%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.52 Million shares (or 8.51% of all shares), a total value of $34.89 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.49 Million shares, is of Woodline Partners LP’s that is approximately 6.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) shares are Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 510,783 shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82.89 Thousand, or about 0.2% of the stock, which is worth about $850.43 Thousand.