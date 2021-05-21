Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s 7.89% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s traded shares were 1,294,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.08% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the CPE share is $46, that puts it down -25.51% from that peak though still a striking +87.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.7 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. CPE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.54.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE): Trading Information

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) registered a 1.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.41% in intraday trading to $39.16 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.89%, and it has moved by 7.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 178.5%. The short interest in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is 7.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.86, which implies an increase of 11.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33 and $52 respectively. As a result, CPE is trading at a discount of 41.88% off the target high and -9.96% off the low.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Callon Petroleum Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) shares have gone up +355.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.55% against 9.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1440% this quarter and then jump 214.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $329.63 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $356.95 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $157.23 Million and $290.03 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 109.6% and then jump by 23.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.1%. While earnings are projected to return 97.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Biggest Investors

Callon Petroleum Company insiders own 2.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.05%, with the float percentage being 69.73%. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.59 Million shares (or 12.07% of all shares), a total value of $215.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.33 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $205.54 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,074,777 shares. This amounts to just over 6.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $118.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.78 Million, or about 6% of the stock, which is worth about $107.07 Million.