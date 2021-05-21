C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s 18.43% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s traded shares were 1,387,633, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.9, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.72% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the AI share is $183.9, that puts it down -217.62% from that peak though still a striking +18.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.22. The company’s market capitalization is $5.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.04 Million shares over the past three months.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. AI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $135.56, which implies an increase of 134.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $84 and $195 respectively. As a result, AI is trading at a discount of 236.79% off the target high and 45.08% off the low.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -108.1% in 2021, the next five years will return -13.02% per annum.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Biggest Investors

C3.ai, Inc. insiders own 20.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.09%, with the float percentage being 58.96%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.6 Million shares (or 13.95% of all shares), a total value of $896.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.81 Million shares, is of Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 11.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $712.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of C3.ai, Inc. (AI) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 940,126 shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 392.15 Thousand, or about 0.4% of the stock, which is worth about $54.41 Million.