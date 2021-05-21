Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s traded shares were 2,400,831, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.9. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.23% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the BYFC share is $7.23, that puts it down -225.68% from that peak though still a striking +50.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $159.23 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 220.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 794.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BYFC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC): Trading Information

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) registered a 4.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.9% in intraday trading to $2.52- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.71%, and it has moved by 7.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20%. The short interest in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) is 65.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 575.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $15 respectively. As a result, BYFC is trading at a discount of 575.68% off the target high and 575.68% off the low.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.7%. While earnings are projected to return -207.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Biggest Investors

Broadway Financial Corporation insiders own 10.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.53%, with the float percentage being 11.79%. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.12 Million shares (or 5.85% of all shares), a total value of $2.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 550.95 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 291,631 shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $539.52 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 107.41 Thousand, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $198.72 Thousand.