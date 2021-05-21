BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Dropped -10% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s traded shares were 1,074,504, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.13% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BIMI share is $4.09, that puts it down -224.6% from that peak though still a striking +9.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $36.08 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 820.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 567.96 Million shares over the past three months.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BIMI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI): Trading Information

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI) registered a 4.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.67% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.53%, and it has moved by -10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.55%. The short interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is 17.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.5, which implies an increase of 892.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.5 and $12.5 respectively. As a result, BIMI is trading at a discount of 892.06% off the target high and 892.06% off the low.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.8%. While earnings are projected to return -32.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Biggest Investors

BOQI International Medical, Inc. insiders own 13.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.57%, with the float percentage being 6.46%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 161.91 Thousand shares (or 0.66% of all shares), a total value of $283.34 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86.87 Thousand shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $152.01 Thousand.