Boom Or Bust: Where Does Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)’s traded shares were 1,311,787, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.1% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SPNV share is $13, that puts it down -31.45% from that peak though still a striking +0.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.8. The company’s market capitalization is $497.59 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 558.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 817.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (SPNV) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SPNV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (SPNV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.04%. While earnings are projected to return -7.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)’s Biggest Investors

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.69%, with the float percentage being 83.69%. Weiss Asset Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.74 Million shares (or 9.3% of all shares), a total value of $37.83 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.79 Million shares, is of Empyrean Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 6.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.25 Million.