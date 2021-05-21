Boom Or Bust: Where Does Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s traded shares were 910,742, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.19% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SGFY share is $40.79, that puts it down -53.58% from that peak though still a striking +16.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.13. The company’s market capitalization is $6Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 495.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 523.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. SGFY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.5, which implies an increase of 29.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $42 respectively. As a result, SGFY is trading at a discount of 58.13% off the target high and 12.95% off the low.

Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 49.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 78.9% per annum.

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Biggest Investors

Signify Health, Inc. insiders own 9.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.04%, with the float percentage being 113.98%. New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 139.61 Million shares (or 83.1% of all shares), a total value of $4.09 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.68 Million shares, is of Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 3.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $195.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 1,686,207 shares. This amounts to just over 1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.34 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1Million, or about 0.6% of the stock, which is worth about $29.26 Million.