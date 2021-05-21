Boom Or Bust: Where Does Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares were 1,766,829, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.03% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the NAT share is $5.4, that puts it down -50.84% from that peak though still a striking +23.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.75. The company’s market capitalization is $554.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.49 Million shares over the past three months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. NAT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT): Trading Information

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) registered a 3.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.97% in intraday trading to $3.61- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.01%, and it has moved by 10.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.19%. The short interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is 6.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.76, which implies an increase of 5.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $6 respectively. As a result, NAT is trading at a discount of 67.6% off the target high and -30.17% off the low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordic American Tankers Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares have gone up +6.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -200% against 10.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -163% this quarter and then fall -139.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -35.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.23 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.12 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $83.32 Million and $93.77 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -70.9% and then fell by -68.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.6%. While earnings are projected to return 561.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

NAT Dividend Yield

Nordic American Tankers Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 24 and May 28, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 11.02%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Biggest Investors

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders own 3.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.79%, with the float percentage being 32.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.48 Million shares (or 6.26% of all shares), a total value of $30.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.79 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.56 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3,723,990 shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.84 Million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $8.44 Million.