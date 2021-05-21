Boom Or Bust: Where Does Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares were 1,316,003, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.2, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.37% or $0.92. The 52-week high for the LESL share is $32.84, that puts it down -16.45% from that peak though still a striking +32.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.15. The company’s market capitalization is $5.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 Million shares over the past three months.

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. LESL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL): Trading Information

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) registered a 3.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $28.41 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.6%, and it has moved by 10.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.62%. The short interest in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is 12.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.91, which implies an increase of 20.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $41 respectively. As a result, LESL is trading at a discount of 45.39% off the target high and -0.71% off the low.

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 42.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.4% per annum.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Biggest Investors

Leslie’s, Inc. insiders own 4.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.34%, with the float percentage being 102.45%. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 56.98 Million shares (or 30.32% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.97 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $219.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio owns about 4,764,628 shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $132.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.87 Million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $94.84 Million.