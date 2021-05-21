Boom Or Bust: Where Does KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 8,552,747, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $79.4, that puts it down -58.86% from that peak though still a striking +36.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.79. The company’s market capitalization is $59.5 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.85 Million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. BEKE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 126.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.98% per annum.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Biggest Investors

KE Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.39%, with the float percentage being 18.56%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 317 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.63 Million shares (or 1.98% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.96 Million shares, is of SC US (TTGP) Ltd’s that is approximately 1.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $674.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6,293,244 shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $358.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.11 Million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $234.29 Million.