Boom Or Bust: Where Does JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s traded shares were 1,704,133, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.76% or $2.46. The 52-week high for the JKS share is $90.2, that puts it down -163.97% from that peak though still a striking +56.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.22 Million shares over the past three months.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. JKS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS): Trading Information

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) registered a 7.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.84% in intraday trading to $34.46 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.27%, and it has moved by -7.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.77%. The short interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is 7.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.51, which implies an increase of 12.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.39 and $65 respectively. As a result, JKS is trading at a discount of 90.23% off the target high and -69.59% off the low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares have jump down -44.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50% against 26%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -103.1% this quarter and then fall -66.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.4 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.2 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.6%. While earnings are projected to return -75.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.87% per annum.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Biggest Investors

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. insiders own 4.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.52%, with the float percentage being 51.04%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.75 Million shares (or 9.28% of all shares), a total value of $114.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.79 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $74.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 1,575,185 shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.67 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 Million, or about 3.47% of the stock, which is worth about $42.8 Million.