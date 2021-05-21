Boom Or Bust: Where Does Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s traded shares were 1,577,329, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.18% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the HEPA share is $4.83, that puts it down -180.81% from that peak though still a striking +15.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $131.11 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.47 Million shares over the past three months.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. HEPA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.5, which implies an increase of 219.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $6 respectively. As a result, HEPA is trading at a discount of 248.84% off the target high and 190.7% off the low.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 64.1%. While earnings are projected to return 65.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Biggest Investors

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.72%, with the float percentage being 23.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.33 Million shares (or 4.37% of all shares), a total value of $6.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.72 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.16 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,373,400 shares. This amounts to just over 1.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 406.45 Thousand, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $747.87 Thousand.