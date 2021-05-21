Boom Or Bust: Where Does Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)’s traded shares were 1,285,235, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.11% or $2.01. The 52-week high for the GHVI share is $28, that puts it down -113.58% from that peak though still a striking +20.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.45. The company’s market capitalization is $565.37 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 588.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (GHVI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GHVI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (GHVI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)’s Biggest Investors

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.35%, with the float percentage being 32.35%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.88 Million shares (or 8.33% of all shares), a total value of $39.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.75 Million shares, is of Suvretta Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (GHVI) shares are Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fd owns about 453,180 shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.65 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $241.78 Thousand.