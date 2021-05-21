Boom Or Bust: Where Does Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s traded shares were 1,698,703, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.4% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the EQNR share is $22.39, that puts it down -5.46% from that peak though still a striking +42.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.11. The company’s market capitalization is $69.61 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EQNR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR): Trading Information

Equinor ASA (EQNR) registered a -0.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.25% in intraday trading to $22.39 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.39%, and it has moved by 8.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.17%. The short interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is 5.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.96, which implies a decline of -5.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $23.93 respectively. As a result, EQNR is trading at a discount of 12.72% off the target high and -24.63% off the low.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.6%. While earnings are projected to return -404.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.8% per annum.

EQNR Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equinor ASA is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.85%.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Biggest Investors

Equinor ASA insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.38%, with the float percentage being 5.38%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 273 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.1 Million shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $118.65 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.93 Million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $115.42 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares are Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd and Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd owns about 1,134,700 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 714.06 Thousand, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $12.66 Million.