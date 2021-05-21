Boom Or Bust: Where Does Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s traded shares were 1,037,854, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.8, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.77% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the ANGI share is $19.17, that puts it down -38.91% from that peak though still a striking +32.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.28. The company’s market capitalization is $6.96 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. ANGI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI): Trading Information

Angi Inc. (ANGI) registered a 1.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $13.82 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9%, and it has moved by -13.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.59%. The short interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 9.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17, which implies an increase of 23.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $21 respectively. As a result, ANGI is trading at a discount of 52.17% off the target high and -13.04% off the low.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Angi Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Angi Inc. (ANGI) shares have gone up +30.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -700% against 18.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -300% this quarter and then fall -400% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $426.22 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $449.46 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $375.06 Million and $389.91 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.6% and then jump by 15.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.7%. While earnings are projected to return -118.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Biggest Investors

Angi Inc. insiders own 4.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.68%, with the float percentage being 96.82%. Parnassus Investments /ca is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.45 Million shares (or 13.89% of all shares), a total value of $148.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.09 Million shares, is of Brown Advisory Inc.’s that is approximately 8.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $92.12 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Angi Inc. (ANGI) shares are Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund owns about 8,557,878 shares. This amounts to just over 10.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.92 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.44 Million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $31.66 Million.