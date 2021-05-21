Boom Or Bust: Where Does Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s traded shares were 1,405,683, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.1, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.38% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the ASO share is $36.6, that puts it down -7.33% from that peak though still a striking +64.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.05. The company’s market capitalization is $3.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ASO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO): Trading Information

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) registered a -0.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.42% in intraday trading to $36.44 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.04%, and it has moved by 8.6% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.5%. The short interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is 13.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.22, which implies an increase of 12.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $44 respectively. As a result, ASO is trading at a discount of 29.03% off the target high and -9.09% off the low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.7%. While earnings are projected to return 178.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.1% per annum.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Biggest Investors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. insiders own 7.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.87%, with the float percentage being 100.74%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 49.64 Million shares (or 52.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.34 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.27 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $88.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1,315,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.27 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 Million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $33.4 Million.