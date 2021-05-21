Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Received A 47.52% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares were 1,356,714, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $145.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.88% or $5.45. The 52-week high for the BILL share is $195.95, that puts it down -34.44% from that peak though still a striking +57.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.75. The company’s market capitalization is $12.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BILL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL): Trading Information

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) registered a 3.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.33% in intraday trading to $147.7 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.88%, and it has moved by -2.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.78%. The short interest in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is 6.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $175.29, which implies an increase of 20.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140 and $250 respectively. As a result, BILL is trading at a discount of 71.53% off the target high and -3.95% off the low.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.63 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.11 Million and $41.73 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.4% and then jump by 55.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -570.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Biggest Investors

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. insiders own 4.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.49%, with the float percentage being 106.51%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 421 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.08 Million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.66 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $968.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 3,368,005 shares. This amounts to just over 4.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $459.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.06 Million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $280.8 Million.