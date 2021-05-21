Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Are Up 47.87% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s traded shares were 2,851,293, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 88.01% or $16.89. The 52-week high for the BRPA share is $76.99, that puts it down -113.39% from that peak though still a striking +70.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.5. The company’s market capitalization is $96.98 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 48.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 28.86 Million shares over the past three months.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BRPA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA): Trading Information

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) registered a 88.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.07% in intraday trading to $48.80 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.61%, and it has moved by 22.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.87%. The short interest in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) is 41.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.44 day(s) to cover.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -297.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s Biggest Investors

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. insiders own 71.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.18%, with the float percentage being 32.52%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.15 Thousand shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $253.22 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 670 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.73 Thousand.