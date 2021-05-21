B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s traded shares were 1,055,338, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.88% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the BOSC share is $4.4, that puts it down -27.91% from that peak though still a striking +45.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.86. The company’s market capitalization is $17.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 263.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 127.01 Million shares over the past three months.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BOSC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC): Trading Information

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) registered a 4.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.57% in intraday trading to $3.98- this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.33%, and it has moved by 15.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.54%. The short interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) is 59.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.1%. While earnings are projected to return 0.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s Biggest Investors

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. insiders own 24.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.45%, with the float percentage being 11.22%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 161.64 Thousand shares (or 7.77% of all shares), a total value of $366.93 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 96Thousand shares, is of Boothbay Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $217.92 Thousand.