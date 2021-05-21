Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Is Worth Evaluating At $7.32

During the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s traded shares were 3,279,386, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.1% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $18.98, that puts it down -159.29% from that peak though still a striking +49.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ACB has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.14, which implies a decline of -2.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.96 and $12.7 respectively. As a result, ACB is trading at a discount of 73.5% off the target high and -32.24% off the low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Biggest Investors

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders own 0.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.5%, with the float percentage being 21.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.51 Million shares (or 2.78% of all shares), a total value of $51.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.46 Million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 6,785,656 shares. This amounts to just over 3.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.39 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 Million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $15.27 Million.