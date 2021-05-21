AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Received A 177.73% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s traded shares were 1,817,222, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.25% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the POWW share is $9.95, that puts it down -56.45% from that peak though still a striking +75.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $710.8 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.64 Million shares over the past three months.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW): Trading Information

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) registered a 2.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.49% in intraday trading to $6.59- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.18%, and it has moved by -3.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.73%. The short interest in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is 1.26 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -55.9%. While earnings are projected to return 8.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Biggest Investors

AMMO, Inc. insiders own 46.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.42%, with the float percentage being 53.52%. Hood River Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.41 Million shares (or 10.69% of all shares), a total value of $32.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.33 Million shares, is of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 6.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMMO, Inc. (POWW) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 269,216 shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 98.25 Thousand, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $581.65 Thousand.