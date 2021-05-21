American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Has Been Rising 17.12% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)’s traded shares were 2,190,630, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.42% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AMS share is $5.04, that puts it down -93.85% from that peak though still a striking +39.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $15.08 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 Million shares over the past three months.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AMS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS): Trading Information

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) registered a 4.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.45% in intraday trading to $2.75- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.17%, and it has moved by 12.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.12%. The short interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) is 31.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 25.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $83, which implies an increase of 3092.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83 and $83 respectively. As a result, AMS is trading at a discount of 3092.31% off the target high and 3092.31% off the low.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -32.9%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)’s Biggest Investors

American Shared Hospital Services insiders own 39.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.47%, with the float percentage being 18.97%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 244.72 Thousand shares (or 4.22% of all shares), a total value of $677.88 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 150.2 Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $416.05 Thousand.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 125,200 shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $277.94 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 77.01 Thousand, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $194.06 Thousand.