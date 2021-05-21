Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. AMZN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 50 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 43 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $12.21.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN): Trading Information

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) registered a -1.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.29% in intraday trading to $3,312 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.61%, and it has moved by -4.73% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -1.65%. The short interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 5.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4251.35, which implies an increase of 32.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3500 and $5500 respectively. As a result, AMZN is trading at a discount of 71.57% off the target high and 9.18% off the low.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Amazon.com, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) shares have gone up +3.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.47% against 14.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.5% this quarter and then jump 4.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115.17 Billion as predicted by 36 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 36 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $118.7 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $88.91 Billion and $96.14 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.5% and then jump by 23.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 101.8%. While earnings are projected to return 81.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.4% per annum.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Biggest Investors

Amazon.com, Inc. insiders own 13.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.3%, with the float percentage being 68.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4835 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.61 Million shares (or 6.47% of all shares), a total value of $100.91 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.01 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $86.67 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12,019,851 shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.15 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.55 Million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $27.83 Billion.